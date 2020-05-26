Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
MONDAY, MAY 18
2:39 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Marguerite Lane. Reporting party reports a tree form the creek trail has broken and fallen into his yard. Damaged his fence and possibly his roof.
4:20 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North East Street. Subject drinking beside the mail, late 20s, wearing jeans and a gray shirt. Subject has alcohol with him, carrying a blade. Reporting party is a manager and stated subject should not be on the property. In custody for 417 PC (brandishing a weapon or firearm), 148 PC (resisting arrest) and 1203.2 PC (probation violations).
6:04 p.m. Assist Sonoma County Sheriff on Rockwell Road. Reporting party reports a man with two dogs and a rifle on his back was just seen walking toward River Road. Referred to another agency.
TUESDAY, MAY 19
7 a.m. Reckless driving at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a gray truck was pulling into the driveway fast.
7:01 a.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports male subject sleeping under a blanket. Officer moved the person along and warned and advised.
3:21 p.m. Suspicious person on Broad Street. Reporting party reports a male wearing a beanie, black shirt and red face covering acting suspicious.
7:15 p.m. Assist out on Geysers Road. Caller reports seeing a mountain lion. Referred to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
9:09 p.m. Shelter in place violation on Clark Street.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 20
1:45 a.m. Noise disturbance at Cloverdale Cemetery on East First Street. Reporting party reports people yelling and screaming at the cemetery. Not seen, only heard.
11:50 a.m. Suspicious person on West Second Street. Reporting party reports a male in the area dressed in all black carrying a mag. Subject attempt to go into apartments while looking inside vehicles, now walking up toward the park. Gone on arrival.
12:08 p.m. Meet the citizen at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Party requests advice regarding subjects refusing to wear PPE.
1:45 p.m. Family disturbance on North Washington Street. Third-hand information regarding physical disturbance between 18 and 23-year-old brothers. Officer reports negative physical, only verbal between adult siblings.
5:06 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard and West Second Street. Reporting party reports four subjects sitting in the area, subjects moved along.
9:08 p.m. Noise disturbance at East First Street and Asti Road. Reporting party reports she is hearing a male subject screaming yelling, and breaking things under the overpass. Unable to locate.
11:40 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party from this location reports a male in a black hoodie in the parking lot trying to get into some of the workers’ trucks.
FRIDAY, MAY 22
8:40 a.m. Vandalism at church on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports storage shed was broken into again, stuff appears as if it’s been picked through, unsure of what’s missing.
3:14 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Rose Court. Reporting party requesting an officer to assist with getting keys. Subject wearing white over black shorts, tennis shoes, believed to have been drinking. Officers resolved, civil matter.
3:49 p.m. Welfare check on Sierra Court for a 40-year-old female who seems confused and overwhelmed, not leaving house.
9:32 p.m. Shelter in place violation at City Plaza. Warned and advised.
SATURDAY, MAY 23
12:41 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party reports a neighbor is harassing their 17-year-old son over cleaning up dog poop. Officer reports both parties counseled.
3:29 p.m. Civil problem on Champlain Avenue. Reporting party reports a civil argument that is escalating. Verbal only so far. Reporting party wishes to retrieve property and the subject is now refusing them.
8:22 p.m. Neighborhood dispute on West Third Street and North Cloverdale Boulevard. 911 reports a male screaming and he is possibly bloody. Female juvenile possibly on the roof. Officer reports they contacted all involved, all parties declined a formal report.
9:24 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Cloverdale Boulevard. 911 reports male subject from an earlier call was beating his dog and took off southbound on the boulevard. Transported to county jail for driving under the influence of alcohol.
9:24 p.m. Fireworks reported on West Second Street.
9:36 p.m. Reporting party reports either fireworks or gunshot in the area of Triplett Drive.
11:05 p.m. Reporting party reports fireworks or gunshots in the area, shook his house on South Washington Street.
SUNDAY, MAY 24
2:33 a.m. Prowler on Port Circle. 911 caller reports a male subject seen on his Ring camera attempting to break in, unsure if subject is still on scene. Officer reports it appears the subject is lost, no attempt to break in. Unable to locate the subject, will have extra patrol on the neighborhood throughout the night.
10:30 a.m. Automobile burglary on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports items taken by unknown male subject from vehicle, also went through neighbor’s vehicle on Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party has the subject on camera.
Cloverdale Fire Department
MONDAY, MAY 18
8:17 a.m. Barn fire on McCray Road. Turned out it was a warming fire inside of a barn.
TUESDAY, MAY 19
8:19 a.m. Public assist on Haehl Street for a male patient with a fall from his bed. Lift assist only.
12:29 p.m. Medical aid on Healdsburg Avenue to stage for possible suicide threats. Canceled by law enforcement.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 21
9:10 a.m. Hazardous situation on Mountain Pine Road. An oak tree fell causing the power to be pulled from a residence. Fire stood by until PG&E secured the lines.
3:46 p.m. Medical aid on Sierra Court for a male patient with surgery complications. Transported to Kaiser.
THURSDAY, MAY 22
8:33 a.m. Medical aid on McCray Road. Female transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
3:04 p.m. Medical aid on West Brookside Drive for a child stung by a bee in the mouth. Patient evaluated, no transport.
FRIDAY, MAY 23
12:34 p.m. Medical aid on South Cloverdale Boulevard for a male that crashed his bicycle earlier in the day. Patient has a small laceration on his head, wasn’t transported.
1:11 p.m. Medical aid on Lake Street for a 101-year-old male down an embankment. He was weed-eating and fell down. He was checked out, but not transported.
3:20 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for a vehicle accident near Canyon Road.
8:10 p.m. Electrical hazard on Cherry Creek Road. Low hanging phone cable, not PG&E.
