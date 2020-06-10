Cloverdale Police Department
The following are excerpted from Cloverdale Police Department daily log entries and the daily logs of the Cloverdale Fire Department.
SUNDAY, MAY 31
12:51 a.m. Prowler at business on Sandholm Lane. Officer saw two on the premises. Checked premises and surrounding areas, unable to locate.
3:52 a.m. Suspicious person on Asti Road and East First Street. Reporting party reports hearing a male subject yelling at something or someone. Officer reports unable to locate. Quiet on arrival.
9:17 a.m. Assist other agency on Levee and Crocker roads. CHP transfer reporting altercation involving people on the east side of the river.
10:34 a.m. Miscellaneous service at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller from business is concerned about protest scheduled for today in the Plaza. Advice given.
5:01 p.m. Reckless driving on Healdsburg Avenue and South Franklin Street. Maroon pickup burning rubber through intersection with kids around, has gone through this intersection three times now. Unable to locate.
5:03 p.m. Disturbance on Clark Avenue and Caldwell Street. Reporting party states woman kicked her car. Dispute over use of driveway. One person arrested for 594 PC (vandalism, graffiti).
5:25 p.m. Miscellaneous service at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports there has been a string of coordinated burglaries/robberies in the Bay Area at cannabis businesses. Requests extra patrols.
6:20 p.m. Shelter-in-place violation on Allen Avenue. Reporting party reports 50 people in the backyard of a residence.
7:47 p.m. Meet the citizen at police department on Broad Street. Reporting party at front door is requesting her money back, known to have delusions.
8:07 p.m. Suspicious person on Pine Mountain Road. Reporting party reports suspicious people at the bottom of Pine Mountain Road. Lost call during transfer to Sheriff’s Office.
11:22 p.m. Reckless driving at business on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Two reporting parties reporting a white pickup in the intersection spinning donuts.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
4:39 a.m. Suspicious person at Cloverdale Police Department on Broad Street. Subject seen in the back lot on cameras. Unable to locate.
7:14 a.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Male in sweats, a sweatshirt, wearing a mask took unknown items from the store. Last seen northbound on Cloverdale Boulevard.
4:04 p.m. Suspicious circumstances at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports two subjects at business threatening to break windows and steal gas. Contacted clerk, subjects having a difficult time paying for gas, good samaritan assisted.
7:07 p.m. Suspicious person at business on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Anonymous reports a person is passed out, was seen earlier falling into people.
9:19 p.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Healdsburg Avenue. Reporting party reports a male on a BMX bike towing another bike that the reporting party thinks he got from the apartments. Unable to locate.
10:48 p.m. Assist out on Church Lane. Sheriff’s Office is extended and requests assistance at this address for a domestic between a grandfather who was pushed to the ground by his grandson.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
2:37 a.m. Suspicious person at Kleiser Park. Contacted subject who dumped his bike in this area, will check the area to see if anything has been tampered with.
9:59 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Caller reports a man down across the boulevard. Officer reports contacted subject, was sleeping, picking up belongings and moved along.
11:11 a.m. Suspicious person on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports subject sleeping in the bathroom at this location.
7:17 p.m. Shelter-in-place violation on South Cloverdale Boulevard.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
9:13 a.m. Shelter-in-place violation. Anonymous requests information on test results that were given at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair.
9:47 a.m. Suspicious person on North Washington and West First streets. Anonymous reports male wearing a mask looking up at the sky, screaming. Officer reports unable to locate.
6:06 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Elbridge Avenue. Around 2:15 p.m. someone knocked on the reporting party’s door saying, “pizza delivery.” Subject stood there for 10 to 15 minutes knocking and texting.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
1:01 a.m. Juvenile problem on South Cloverdale Boulevard. Reporting party reports his sister and her cousin went to get the dry laundry from the laundry room at 12:40 a.m. and had not returned. Mom went to check for them and they were not in the laundry room or in the complex area.
10:02 a.m. Shelter-in-place violation. Anonymous caller requests new COVID-19 information.
8:58 p.m. Drunk driving on Toscana Circle. Reporting party called to report a possible drunk driver without location and hung up. No answer on the call back. Reporting party called back to say he hung up because he convinced the driver not to drive.
9:41 p.m. Noise disturbance on South Foothill Boulevard. Reporting party reports neighbors across the street are having a graduation party with loud music and lots of people. Officer reports music has been turned off, party shutting down, only about 10 people present.
10:10 p.m. Disturbance on North Cloverdale Boulevard. Party call/people arguing, unknown if it may be physical, may be indoors. Officer reports about 30 people present, cooperative, agreed to lower the volume.
11:45 p.m. Drunk in public on South Cloverdale Boulevard and Garden Circle. Reporting party reports drunk male singing loudly and smoking, waking people up. Officer contacted the subject who was out exercising, warned and advised to keep noise down.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
5:47 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Cherry Creek Road. Reporting party reports someone screaming “help me” on Cherry Creek. Subject was an elderly male who had got out of a nursing facility and had a minor foot injury.
10:27 a.m. Suspicious circumstances on Commercial Street. Reporting party reports an unknown male subject taping on the window and ringing the doorbell. Occurred in the early morning hours.
1:26 p.m. Disturbance on East First Street and Asti Road. Reporting party reports hearing unknown subjects yelling in the area. Officer reports they are unable to locate anyone yelling.
4:28 p.m. Municipal code violation on Lake and South Main street. Reporting party reports two subjects riding four-wheelers up and down Lake Street.
7:16 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on North Street. Two males wearing jeans and t-shirts jumped the fence at Jefferson School. Warned and advised.
8:42 p.m. Suspicious circumstances on Airport Road. Two males on motorcycles going north to south through airstrip with rifles strapped on their backs. Officers contacted, subjects moved along.
Cloverdale Fire Department
SUNDAY, MAY 31
1:19 p.m. Smoke check on Highway 128. Report of smoke seen near the Highway 101 offramp. Homeless encampment warming fire only.
MONDAY, JUNE 1
3:14 a.m. Medical aid on Hillside Drive for a female patient with a ground level fall. Transported to Kaiser.
5:23 p.m. Medical aid on Caledonian Court for a female patient feeling dizzy and ill. Transported to Kaiser.
7:53 p.m. Medical aid on Alter Street for a 7-year-old male with an allergic reaction to a spider bite. Transported to Sutter.
11:52 p.m. Smoke check on River Road for a report of the smell of smoke. All units were unable to locate.
TUESDAY, JUNE 2
10:53 a.m. Agency assist on Geysers Road for homeless fighting at the river. Medic staged while the Sheriff's Office cleared the scene.
8:31 p.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for a patient who was intoxicated and fell. Transported to Kaiser.
8:44 p.m. Police action on Church Lane. Fire and medic responded to a disturbance. Patient refused transport.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3
3:25 a.m. Medical aid on King Circle for a male patient with gastrointestinal issues. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
4:50 a.m. Medical aid on West Second Street for a female with difficulty breathing. Transported to Kaiser.
2:21 p.m. Medical aid on Old Crocker Road for a patient with a low level of consciousness. Canceled in-route by an on-site care provider.
4:50 p.m. Medical aid on West Brookside Drive for a female with chest pains. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
THURSDAY, JUNE 4
11:41 a.m. Hazmat on Clark Street for a sewer leak. Turned over to Public Works.
2:17 p.m. Hazardous situation on North Cloverdale Boulevard. A large box truck hit power lines and took them down, also pulled the panel off the wall from a restaurant.
5:36 p.m. Smoke check on North River Road. Found an extinguished roadside spot. Put out by locals.
6:53 p.m. Auto aid to Geyserville for a vegetation fire north of Canyon Road off of Highway 101.
7:12 p.m. Vegetation fire half a mile south of the Asti exit. Second fire. West of the freeway.
FRIDAY, JUNE 5
11:04 a.m. Electrical power lines into the road on Dutcher Creek. Never found anything.
5:12 p.m. Medical aid on Barnes Road for a 7-year-old with shortness of breath. Checked out, no transport.
6:58 p.m. Vegetation fire at the northbound offramp. Small spot along the offramp.
8:51 p.m. Auto aid to Healdsburg Avenue for a vegetation fire off of Westside Road.
SATURDAY, JUNE 6
4:22 p.m. Medical aid on South Washington Street for a 74-year-old male with a possible stroke. Transported to Kaiser.
5:48 p.m. Medical aid on West First Street for a 23-year-old male with chest pain. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
7:49 p.m. Smoke check on Highway 101 and Citrus Fair Drive. Report of smoke seen near the freeway, only steam from asphalt crews.
8:38 p.m. Assist Healdsburg Fire with a small vegetation fire on Jack Pine Road. Canceled en route.
9:55 p.m. Medical aid on Highway 128 for a male patient with abdominal pain. Transported to Sutter.
SUNDAY, JUNE 7
4:09 a.m. Medical aid on Washington Street for a 23-year-old male with foot pain. No transport.
5:56 a.m. Medical aid on Cherry Creek Road for an elderly male with a foot injury. No transport.
1:46 p.m. Medical aid on North Foothill Boulevard for an 82-year-old male with abdominal pain. Transported to Sutter.
6:07 p.m. Medical aid on Clover Springs Drive for a 90-year-old female with shortness of breath. Transported to Healdsburg District Hospital.
8:06 p.m. Vehicle accident on Highway 101 and Asti Road. Single vehicle with minor injuries. No transport.
9:49 p.m. Debris fire under the First Street Bridge for a small, 20-by-20-foot area burned in the brush near the river. Fire caused by homeless encampment.
