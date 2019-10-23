What is pollination? How does pollination happen? What does it take to have a healthy pollinator garden? How do you attract pollinators to your garden? What are some of the favorite plants of pollinators?
Suzanne Clarke, a Sonoma County Master Gardener, will share some of the secrets to creating a beautiful, healthy and colorful garden that pollinators and human beings will enjoy all year long.
From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
