A parade was held for Washington School eighth graders Thursday night, June 4, to help celebrate promoting students' who are on their way to high school. Parents drove students down North Cloverdale Boulevard as families and loved ones cheered them on.
featured
Promotion Parade, June 4
- Photos Zoë Strickland
-
- Updated
- 0
