On Thursday, Jan. 16, Rainbow Girls, will perform at Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s Americana Night.
Originally formed in Santa Barbara, CA in 2010, the Rainbow Girls have spread their musical wings both internationally and domestically, from busking on the streets of Europe and playing pubs and theaters in the UK, to house concerts, festivals, and shows in the US.
Americana Night is hosted at the Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery located at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $15 for Cloverdale Arts Alliance members and $20 for non-members. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Americana Night takes place the third Thursday of each month
