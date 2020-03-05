Learn directly from winemakers how they work with the wines after harvest and before the wine is bottled. Be the first to taste limited production wines, and take the opportunity to purchase futures for your own cellar.
Various wineries throughout the Dry Creek and Russian River valleys will be participating.
Ticket prices are: $60 weekend, $45 Sunday only, $5 Designated Driver. For tickets and a list of participating wineries, visit wineroad.com.
