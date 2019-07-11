Get ready for drama — kids will perform by reading parts of "Too Much Noise" by Ann McGovern. An easy to read script about a noisy house featuring a fun cast of animal characters!
This event is part of the Children’s Summer Reading Club at Sonoma County Library. Join our community of readers this summer — read at least five books from June 1 to Aug. 10 to earn a free book and a chance to win awesome prizes!
Sign up today at sonomalibrary.beanstack.org and track your reading progress to earn cool digital badges and prizes.
From 11 a.m. to noon.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
