Bay Area favorite to heat things up at Friday Night Live summer concert series
Bay Area favorite, Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings, will perform at Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s Friday Night Live free summer concert series, Friday, Aug. 2.
For nearly 30 years Roy Rogers & the Delta Rhythm Kings have continued to bring the blues to its legions to fans around the world. Like his namesake, Rogers is a singer himself, as well as a master slide guitarist with a distinctive and instantly recognizable style.
The 2000’s have been a very productive recording period for Roy, greatly expanding his collaborations with other artists, as well as his own solo recordings. In 2002, he recorded a last album with Norton Buffalo, titled Roots of Our Nature. In 2004, he released his first-ever live recording of his own band, featuring some very special guests (the video of which became part of the PBS TV series, Music Gone Public).
The self-released Everybody’s Angel was recorded with Shana Morrison, who toured with Rogers extensively in the early 2000’s. In 2006, Rogers collaborated with Reider Larsen for a release in Norway of The Crossing. In 2009 he recorded Split Decision for Blind Pig records. Rogers then teamed up with Ray Manzarek and their joint efforts produced three recordings in eight years – Ballads Before the Rain, Translucent Blues and Twisted Tales. Starting out as a duet, they soon formed a band together and toured throughout the U.S. and also Europe.
Roger’s latest release, Into the Wild Blue (June 2015), proves he and the Delta Rhythm Kings are at the top of their game.
Genre: Blues Slide Guitar
Best way to enjoy Friday Night Live:
- Festivities begin at 6:00 PM when the Street Fair opens with meals-to-go; sweet treats; wines and craft beers; locally crafted art, jewelry, clothing and wellness products; and kids’ activities.
- Food booths at the Street Fair offer a wide variety of delicious meals. With choices from pizza to risotto, BBQ oysters to lamb gyros, there is something for everyone. Local restaurants are also open for early bird and late-night specials.
- Music starts at 6:30 PM.
- Arrive early and bring your own lawn chair as seating/chairs are not provided. The concert seating area is limited.
- Craft beer, local wines, and non-alcoholic beverages are available for purchase by the glass.
- The conditions of the ABC permit for Friday Night Live do not allow outside alcoholic beverages at the concerts. Also, please dispose of any alcoholic beverages purchased at the shows before you leave.
Friday Night Live at the Plaza is produced by the Cloverdale Arts Alliance. Underwriting support is provided by a number of generous local individual, business, and winery sponsors.
The Roy Rogers concert is underwritten in part by Sonoma Clean Power. The winery sponsor for this show is Geyser Peak. FNL’s Community Angels are Bob & Candi Bialon, David McChesney, Delores & Gary Arabian, and Geoff & Nancy Dalwin. Platinum Sponsors for the 2019 series are Redwood Credit Union and Silveira Buick GMC. Presenting Sponsors are Calpine at the Geysers, Reuser Inc, and Sonoma Clean Power. Major Sponsors are Coors Light, Empire Mini Storage Cloverdale, Exchange Bank, Michael Laird REMAX/Full Spectrum, MoE’s Eagles Nest Deli, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Syar Industries and Wine Industry Network. Media Sponsors are KRCB 91-FM and Sonoma County Gazette. Grants received from Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and Robert Rauschenberg Foundation.
For more information visit http://www.cloverdaleartsalliance.org or call (707) 894-4410.
-Submitted by Mark Tharrington, CAA executive director
