Royal Jelly Jive will bring their hard swingin’ soul-jive to Cloverdale Arts Alliance’s Friday Night Live free summer concert series, Friday, Aug. 9
Few bands have the ability to evoke an old-school throwback vibe and yet sound entirely fresh and new at the same time. Royal Jelly Jive is one of those bands. Combining elements of Soul, Rock, Swing and Hip-Hop, Royal Jelly Jive shakes up any dance-party and grooves harder than your typical rock n' roll band dares to go. Fronted by the enigmatic singer Lauren Bjelde, who brings a one-of-a-kind sultry voice to her magnetic stage presence, Royal Jelly leans on the sounds of swingin' horns, gritty keys and a bumpin' rhythm section to carry a crowd into bliss... creating an unforgettable live experience that will leave you wanting more.
Since forming in San Francisco's own Boom Boom Room in the summer of 2013, Royal Jelly Jive has quickly ascended to become one of the Bay Area's most anticipated acts. After releasing their debut album to a packed house at Slims in late 2014, they hit the road and have been touring non-stop ever since. Playing hi-energy shows and festivals in cities and towns across the West Coast, they have captivated the ears and hearts of almost all who hear them, intoxicating the masses with their unique and infectious music.
Genre: Soul Jive
The downtown marketplace opens at 6 p.m. and the music starts in the Plaza at 6:30 p.m.
Submitted by Mark Tharrington, Cloverdale Arts Alliance
