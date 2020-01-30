The Clean River Alliance is hosting its monthly cleanup of the Russian River. Cleanup equipment, snacks and water provided. To participate, meet at the Geysers Road exit off of Highway 101, two miles north of Cloverdale. Meet under the underpass, look for the Clean River Alliance sign. Participants should wear long pants and sturdy closed-toed shoes or boots and bring a refillable water container.
From 10 a.m. to noon.
