Please join Clean River Alliance for First Sunday Cleanup in Cloverdale. Come out and help remove trash from the riverbanks and turnouts along Geysers Road, an area impacted by littering and roadside dumping.
Cleanup equipment, snacks and water provided. Heavy rain cancels.
MEETUP LOCATION:
Geysers Road, Cloverdale. Take the Geysers Rd exit off 101, about 2 miles north of Cloverdale. The group meets under the freeway overpass. Look for the Clean River Alliance sign.
WEAR:
Long pants and sturdy closed toed shoes or boots.
BRING:
A refillable water container.
Sunscreen, hat
From 10 a.m. to noon
