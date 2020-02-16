On Thursday, March 5, the Cloverdale Arts Alliance will continue THE Jazz Club season with the Afro-Cuban sounds of Sabor De Mi Cuba Trio.
THE Jazz Club is pleased to present Carlitos Medrano’s Sabor De Mi Cuba. Born and raised in Cuba, Carlitos Medrano came to the US after having trained with one of Cuba's most famous congueros, Jose Luis “Changuito” Quintana. While in Cuba, he played extensively with some of Havana's best-known Latin Jazz and Salsa groups, and since coming to the US has played with many of the Bay Area's finest Latin groups.
After extensive participation in various musical groups, Carlitos decided to start his own project with local Bay Area musicians; Cuban-style salsa performed by Sabor De Mi Cuba where he debuts his musical talents through original songwriting and composition. The fundamental characteristics of this project are the fusions of Afro-Cuban roots influenced by word music. According to Tom Ehrlich of Timba.com Magazine, Sabor De Mi Cuba “is a strong recording, full of elaborate, innovative arrangements, interesting use of chorus, rumba and jazz influenced dance music…”
The Cloverdale Arts Alliance Gallery is located at 204 N. Cloverdale Blvd. Tickets are $15 for Cloverdale Arts Alliance members and $20 for non-members. Doors open at 7 p.m.; music begins at 7:30 pm.
