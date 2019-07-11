Self-defense teaches boundary setting, personal safety and physical self-defense skills. Taught by respected local instructor, Lucibel Nunez, participants will learn the basic skills to protect themselves in real life situations.
Limited to 15 students in each workshop. Sign up online by clicking here or at the library service desk.
From 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
