Banners celebrating Cloverdale seniors were put up on the fence of the Cloverdale Citrus Fair Monday morning, June 1. The banners are on the side of the fence that lines North Cloverdale Boulevard, and will be up for the next two weeks.
Community members and senior mom Christina Lepe-Duarte and maintenance, operations and transportation director for the district Rick Scaramella worked to hang up the banners, which were funded primarily by donations from the community.
