A Valentine Super Special — for every ticket purchased, the buyer will receive two bottles of quality wine; the value of the wine received will significantly exceed the cost of the ticket.
$30.
100 wine sets are available and only 100 tickets will be sold.
Plus, everyone that buys two tickets will be entered into a raffle for a VIP Tour for six ($275 value) at Trione Vineyards.
Attendance is not necessary to receive your wine.
When and where: Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. Cloverdale Multipurpose Center. 311 N. Main St., Cloverdale.
For more information about the event contact: Shirley Parks.
Phone: 707-894-4826
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.