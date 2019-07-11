Local healthcare employers are looking for people for many different categories of job: dining services, housekeeping, maintenance, business office, caregivers, med techs, CNAs, nurses, activities, transportation, management, leadership and volunteer opportunities.
This fair will connect potential employers with those interested in working in a senior living related field.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose center, 311 N. Main St.
