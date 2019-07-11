Join the library for an exciting, interactive presentation of the opera "Das Rheingold" by Richard Wagner.
A professional opera singer from the San Francisco Opera Guild will engage children in the telling of a classic opera story, magically unveiling props and costumes, and encouraging the entire group to act out the opera and sing excerpts.
This event is part of the Children’s Summer Reading Club at Sonoma County Library. Join our community of readers this summer — read at least five books from June 1to Aug. 10 to earn a free book and a chance to win prizes.
From 3 to 4 p.m.
Cloverdale Regional Library, 401 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
