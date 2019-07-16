SPONSORED — The 83rd annual Sonoma County Fair returns to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds Aug. 1-11 with a back to our roots agricultural theme.
The fair will feature plenty of fun carnival rides for the whole family, a petting zoo, horse racing, agricultural sales from FFA and 4H, plus live music and of course fair food.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for kids ages 13 and up, $7 for kids ages 7 to 12 and free for kids ages 6 and under.
There are also several ticket packages for the carnival portion of the fair starting at $25.
For tickets visit the fair's website at http://www.sonomacountyfair.com/fair/tickets.php.
When and where: Aug. 1-11 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the fair grounds at 1350 Bennett Valley Road in Santa Rosa.
