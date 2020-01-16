TommyOrange.LTR

Author of "There there," Tommy Orange will be at the Petaluma Library on Jan. 31 to discuss his book.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., event starts at 8 p.m.

Free.

When and where: Jan. 31 at 8 p.m. at 100 Fairgrounds Dr., Petaluma.

