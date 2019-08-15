“Can’t make that trip to France this summer? Don’t worry, SonoMusette will bring Paris to you!” says Bob Scott, CPAC Assistant Treasurer.
CPAC will introduce this wonderful ensemble to Cloverdale on Saturday, Aug. 24.
“When I heard about this group a few years ago, I knew they would be perfect for a Cloverdale summer evening,” says Scott.
“Sono” is short for Sonoma and a “musette” is a form of French dance music made famous by Edith Piaf, Jacques Brel and other great artists of the era.
It also refers to a bellows-blown instrument such as the accordion.
Founded in 2016 by accordionist Robert Lunceford and singer Mimi Pirard, SonoMusette has become a Sonoma County favorite.
With Richard Andrews on drums and Isaac Vandeveer on guitar the group performs for the first time for Cloverdale audiences.
“I met Mimi when I was doing some work as a sound engineer, and bassist and pianist Jan Martinelli when she was playing with Holly Near,” says Lunceford. “We all had an interest in classic French music and decided to form the band. We hit the ground running and sold 160 tickets to our first show. But after a year and a half, Mimi was diagnosed with a virus that numbed the nerves in her vocal cords and we were forced to stop.” The healing took 18 months. They began the rebuilding process and started performing again in April of this year.
“People who are not familiar with us are quite surprised when they first hear SonoMusette,” says Lunceford. “Mimi is a mesmerizing singer and the band authentically recreates the sound of mid 1900s Paris. Mimi is French American, raised in Paris so she’s a native French speaker. She does not try to imitate other singers. Mimi has her own style, she was built to sing these songs.”
SonoMusette performs Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets $25 available online at cloverdaleperformingarts.com; in person at Mail Center Etc., 207 N. Cloverdale Blvd., 707-894-3222, or at the door if available.
Theatre located at 209 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
-Submitted by Dobie Edmunds
