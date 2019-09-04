SPONSORED - The Luther Burbank Center for the Arts has a slew of fall events lined up for the season starting with electronica band Cafe Tacvba on Sept. 10.
This eclectic group will play a medley of music at their show.
On Sept. 13 Kanas performs their classics and Sept. 15 is set aside for a free Fiesta de Independencia celebration at the center. This event will feature classic dancers, food and fun for the whole family.
On Sept. 21 the San Francisco Comedy Competition comes to the LBC. The show will feature the semi-finals portion of the competition.
On Sept. 24 the Australian Pink Floyd show will come and will inspire Floyd fans with their covers.
Lastly, on Oct. 8 Experience Hendrix comes to the center. This show celebrates the music and legacy of Hendrix.
For ticket information and times (most shows have an 8 p.m. start time) visit the Luther Burbank center website at lutherburbank.org or email patronservices@lutherburbankcenter.org.
