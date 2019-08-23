SPONSORED - An emergency preparedness fair with free emergency kit give aways will take place Sunday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.
The event will also feature emergency resource information, activities for kids, informational talks, food trucks and a chance to speak with first responders.
For more information about the event visit: sonomareadyday.org.
When and where: Sept. 8u at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.
