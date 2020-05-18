For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Cloverdale High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming articles all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Adrian Gutierrez
Senior Adrian Gutierrez enjoyed a stellar three-year run on the varsity basketball team in a distinguished high school sports career, making big strides each season. Along the way Gutierrez became one of the team’s most consistent players as a ball handler and scorer, helping the Eagles to multiple trips to the North Coast Section playoffs.
Finn Addison
Graduating senior Finn Addison made his mark on the cross country trails during a multi-year running career at Cloverdale, contributing valuable points each season. Addison competed for two years with the team before spending a year abroad, but returned to enjoy an outstanding senior season in which he shattered his existing personal records. His strong work ethic and leadership skills earned him status as a team captain.
