For the next several weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Cloverdale High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part three of an eight-part series.
Lane Hughes
Senior Lane Hughes had few peers in a stellar four-year varsity career in the Cloverdale High School softball program as an all-league catcher. She was a perennial .400 hitter, finishing near the top in nearly every offensive category each season in helping the Eagles capture league and NCS titles. Hughes was also a standout on the fall volleyball court, excelling in multiple positions.
Dylan Scaramella
Dylan Scaramella was one of the top athletes of his graduating class, excelling on football and baseball teams. A consistent football player on both sides of the ball, Scaramella was a sure-handed receiver and steady defensive back. His best moments were spent on the baseball diamond, where he enjoyed a four-year varsity career, developing into his team’s best starting pitcher with a 9-4 career record.
