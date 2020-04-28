For the next several weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Cloverdale High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part four of an eight-part series.
Paden Collard
Senior Paden Collard will be remembered as one of the best distance runners to wear a Cloverdale uniform in four stellar seasons on cross country and track teams. Along the way, he set numerous course records and captured multiple individual league titles, going on to compete at the prestigious CIF State Cross Country Championships.
Morgan Sceales
Senior Morgan Sceales enjoyed a distinguished high school athletic career in soccer and basketball, earning multiple varsity letters in each sport. She was a big contributor on the fall soccer field, helping her teams to winning records each year. She was equally strong as a power forward on the basketball court, where she was a key member of the Eagles’ back-to-back league championship teams, capturing one North Coast Section title.
