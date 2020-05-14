For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Cloverdale High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming articles all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part six of an eight-part series.
Spencer Hoover
Senior Spencer Hoover will be remembered for his outstanding contributions to the Cloverdale High School basketball program in a stellar, multi-year career for the Eagles. He rose to become one of his team’s best all around players as a consistent scorer, rebounder and defender, helping the Eagles into league contention and yearly trips to the North Coast Section playoffs.
Anthonie Rebottaro
Graduating senior Anthonie Rebottaro made up for a lack of size with toughness on the gridiron in a solid high school football career at Cloverdale, making his presence felt on both sides of the ball. On offense, he was an elusive running back and among his team’s top rushers. He was equally good on defense, where he was a ball-hawking linebacker and a strong tackler.
