For the next several weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Cloverdale High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Tehya Bird
Senior Tehya Bird will be remembered as one of the best all-around athletes to wear an Eagle’s uniform in a tremendous high school athletic career, starring on volleyball, basketball and softball teams.
A four-year starter on the volleyball court, Bird was a ferocious outside hitter and leader in kills each season. She was an all-time great and two-time league MVP on the basketball court, pouring in a career total of 2,175 points, the fourth highest total in school history. Her best moments came on the softball diamond, where she hit over .700 each season, leading her teams in every offensive category while winning league and North Coast Section titles. She was a perennial NCL1 MVP and selected to the All State high school team.
Jesus Maciel
Graduating senior Jesus “Chuche” Maciel was near the top of his class at Cloverdale High School, excelling on football and basketball teams.
He was a four-year varsity standout as a receiver and defensive back on the gridiron, making big contributions on both sides of the ball. He was equally strong as a guard on the basketball court, where he was a consistent scorer, ball handler and defender in helping his teams advance to the North Coast Section playoffs each season.
