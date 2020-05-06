For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior student/athletes from Cloverdale High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part five of an eight-part series.
Tyler Ruys
Senior Tyler Ruys enjoyed a successful high school athletic career for the Eagles’ basketball and baseball teams, earning multiple varsity letters in both sports. He used size and athleticism as a power forward/center on the basketball court, helping his teams to yearly trips to the NCS playoffs. He was equally valuable on the baseball diamond, where he served as an infielder and pitcher.
Elizabeth Ruiz
Graduating senior Elizabeth Ruiz distinguished herself as one of the top cross country runners of her class, contributing production and consistency to the program. Along the way, Ruiz was a mainstay for multiple seasons for the Eagles, helping the team rise near the top of the league standings each year.
