Shayne Turner, Maci Hernandez
For the next several weeks the Cloverdale Reveille be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Cloverdale High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part one of an eight-part series.
Shayne Turner
There were few athletes that equal the accomplishments of senior Shayne Turner in a stellar, multi-sport varsity career at Cloverdale, excelling on football, basketball and baseball teams.
On the gridiron, Turner was a standout in the Eagles’ backfield at the quarterback and running back positions, while doubling up as a free safety on defense. During the winter he was a consistent forward, finishing among the team leaders in scoring and rebounding each year. Turner spent one season on the varsity baseball team, with his senior season cut short due to the school closure.
Maci Hernandez
Senior Maci Hernandez enjoyed a stellar, three-sport athletic career during her tenure at Cloverdale, playing a starring role on varsity volleyball, basketball and softball teams. Hernandez was a force at the volleyball net in multiple seasons, helping the Eagles to the North Coast Section playoffs last fall. She was even better on the basketball court where she excelled as a productive scorer and rebounder for the three-time league and 2019-20 NCS champion Lady Eagles. Hernandez played parts of two seasons on the varsity softball team as a reserve infielder and designated hitter.
