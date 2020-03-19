The high school baseball campaign faces an uncertain future this week following the Eagle’s pre-league game at Colusa on March 10, with the remainder of the spring schedule hanging in limbo in what may be an abbreviated season.
The Eagles (1-3) logged just one outing in the final week before schools and sports shut down, falling at Colusa, 4-3.
Sophomore David Alvarez may have deserved a better fate, firing six innings of five-hit ball, yielding two earned runs while striking out one in a strong effort.
The Eagles actually out-hit the Redhawks in the game, collecting eight hits to five for Colusa.
Swinging strong bats for Cloverdale were Dylan Scaramella (2 for 4, run), Collin Patterson (2 for 3), Logan Axell (1 for 2, 2B, 1 run, 1 RBI), Gabe Wlodardczyk (1 for 3), Spencer Hoover (1 for 3) and Shayne Turner (1 for 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.