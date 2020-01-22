Cloverdale hits the road for showdown at Clear Lake on Friday
The varsity basketball Eagles took care of business in a pair of NCL1 outings last week, scoring convincing victories over St. Helena and Middletown to extend their winning streak to 12 games.
The wins pushed Cloverdale’s league record to a perfect 5-0 and 14-2 on the season, keeping the team in a first-place tie with Clear Lake.
This week, Eagles will hit the road for a three-game road swing, starting with a Jan. 21 (after press time) game at Fort Bragg, followed by a critical league showdown at Clear Lake on Friday, Jan. 24 (7:30 p.m.). Cloverdale will visit Willits next Monday, Jan. 27 in a 7 p.m. varsity tip-off.
Eagles win a pair
Cloverdale extended its winning streak to 11 games in a Jan. 14 visit to St. Helena, busting open a tie game with a decisive, 22-8 run in the second quarter. The Eagles maintained the lead throughout the second half en route to a 74-54 rout.
Junior center Josh Lemley led the way with a season-high 32 points, adding 16 rebounds and seven blocks. Other top scorers were Dylan Muller (15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals), Tyler Ruys (7 points, 1 block), Andy Herrera (7 points, 3 assists, 4 steals), Adrian Gutierrez (6 points, 4 assists), Logan Axell (4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists), Shayne Turner (2 points, 3 boards) and Spencer Hoover (1 point, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block).
The Eagles played host to Middletown on Friday, erasing a 12-9 deficit with a 23-6 surge in the second quarter for a 32-18 halftime cushion. The teams played on even terms in the final two periods but the Eagles would power to a 62-47 win.
Top contributors for Cloverdale were Lemley (23 points, 7 boards, 2 blocks), Muller (14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals), Herrera (9 points, 3 assists), Turner (7 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Gutierrez (5 points, 3 assists) and Hoover (4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.