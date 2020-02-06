The varsity Eagles remain in hot pursuit of a coveted league basketball title this week, thanks in large part to three more wins on the NCL1 circuit.
Cloverdale (9-1, 18-3) is coming off of convincing victories over Willits (77-53), Lower Lake (86-50) and Kelseyville (55-42) to remain one game back of first-place Clear Lake (10-0) in the league hierarchy.
The Eagles will start the final phase of the CL1 schedule with remaining games against St. Helena (Feb. 4, after press time) at Middletown (Feb. 7, 7:30 p.m.) and home versus Fort Bragg (Feb. 11, 7 p.m.). The Eagles will close out the league campaign at home on Feb. 13 in a critical rematch against Clear Lake.
Eagles take three
Cloverdale barely broke a sweat in a Jan. 27 visit to Willits, overwhelming the Wolverines with a balanced attack that produced a 77-53 rout. Josh Lemley and Andy Herrera shared top scoring honors with 19 points apiece, while Dylan Muller added 15 in a solid road win.
The Eagles were back on the court in the friendly confines against visiting Lower Lake, gaining separation with a 46-17 second and third quarter run in cruising to an 86-50 romp. Finishing in double figures for Cloverdale were top scorers Muller (19 points), Lemley (17 points), Shayne Turner (13 points) and Tyler Ruys (11 points).
Cloverdale finished up a busy stretch on Jan. 31 at Kelseyville, breaking open a tight contest with a 13-7 third-quarter surge en route to a 55-42 victory. Pacing the attack were Lemley (18 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks), Hererra (10 points, 4 boards, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks), Turner (8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals), Muller (6 points, 4 boards, 3 assists, 2 steals), Ruys (5 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist) and Adrian Gutierrez (5 points).
