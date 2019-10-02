Throughout the season the Reveille will publish JV and varsity Chargers football players of the week, as named by coaches. (photos provided)
Varsity
Varsity players of the week are, from left, Ryley Huls, Tylie Hatcher, William Wedge, Oscar Flores, Caden McCutchen and Tyler Hermsmeyer.
JV
JV players of the week are, from left, Carlos Gonzales, Cash Langston, Jake Smith and Garrett Jenning.
