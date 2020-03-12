Eagles push record to 1-2; embark on long road swing
The varsity baseball Eagles had a quiet day at the plate in a March 6 clash with visiting Credo, managing just three hits in a 3-0 setback.
The loss extended Cloverdale’s preseason record to 1-2.
The Eagles squandered a strong outing from senior starting pitcher Dylan Scaramella, but the offense was unusually silent in producing three singles on the day.
“It was a tough loss, we pitched pretty well, we played decent defense but it just wasn’t our day on offense,” CHS coach Ben West said. “Scaramella threw well for us for five innings, keeping us within one run for most of the game. We just were not able to get the hits we needed.”
The Eagles will embark on a six-game road swing beginning on March 10 (after press time) at Colusa, followed by games at Sonoma Academy (Friday, March 13, 3:30 p.m.) and Healdsburg (Saturday, March 14, 6 p.m.). Cloverdale will travel to Lick Wilmerding in San Francisco next Wednesday, March 18 in a 4 p.m. start.
Eagles fall to Gryphons
The March 6 home tilt with Credo was for pitching aficionados, as Scaramella climbed the hill opposite Gryphon’s starter Tyler Mota. The game remained tight through the first five innings, with the visitors scratching for a solo run in the fourth to grab a slim lead. With sophomore Gabe Wlodarczyk (.1, 2 ERs, 3 BBs) and David Alvarez (1.2 IP, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 K) on in relief of Scaramella in the sixth, Credo gained separation with another pair of runs to take a 3-0 lead, and Mota did the rest to complete a 3-0 victory.
Scaramella (4.1 IP, 2 hits, 1 ER, 5 Ks, LP) deserved a better fate in a tough loss, while top hitters were Alvarez (1 for 3), Josh Lemley (1 for 3) and Scaramella (1 for 3).
