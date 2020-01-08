The month of January is a great time to be a high school basketball fan, as teams ratchet up their intensity level to start the league season.
The varsity basketball Eagles did just that in the NCL1 opening game against visiting Willits on Friday, turning back the pesky Wolverines, 62-50.
Cloverdale (1-0, 9-2) resumes league action on Jan. 7 (after press time) at Lower Lake before returning to the friendly confines the following night to host Credo in a non-league contest at 7 p.m. The Eagles will play Kelseyville this Friday, Jan. 10 in a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
It was a tale of two halves in Friday’s home opener with Willits, controlling the tempo in racing to a commanding, 37-22 cushion at the break. The Wolverines clawed back in the final two quarters, playing the Eagles on even terms before eventually falling, 62-50.
Sophomore Dylan Muller paced the attack with 19 points, one rebound, two assists and three steals. Other top performers included Josh Lemley (18 points, 13 boards, 8 blocks), Shayne Turner (8 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists), Jesus “Chuche” Maciel (7 points, 2 assists, 1 steal), Spencer Hoover (3 points, 4 boards, 1 assist, 1 steal), Logan Axell (2 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal), Tyler Ruys (2 points, 2 rebounds), Andy Herrera (2 points, 2 assists, 1 steal) and Adrian Gutierrez (1 point, 2 boards, 1 steal).
