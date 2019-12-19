It’s been more than two decades since Cloverdale High School fielded a wrestling team, but with a talented squad and renewed excitement, the program is flourishing once again.
Led by head coach Jacob Chinelli, the Eagles played host to visiting Healdsburg in an historic dual meet on Dec. 11, a meet that had more to do with the significance of the event rather than the final score.
Although the Hounds pulled out a convincing team victory, Cloverdale wrestlers more than held their own in the competition.
Scoring mat wins for the Eagles were 120-pound Kagen Jones (by fall), 195-pound Jose Hernandez (by forfeit) and PJ King (by forfeit).
