The Cloverdale High School varsity volleyballers didn’t skip a beat in the opening week of the league volleyball season, scoring a pair of wins over Middletown and Willits.
The Eagles took an 8-2 preseason record into the NCL1 opener at Middletown on Sept. 10, riding the power of veterans Tehya Bird, Vivian McKinney and Lane Hughes to cruise to a win in straight sets; 25-18, 25-18, 25-15.
Bird recorded a team high 14 kills and seven service points while McKinney collected 11 kills and seven service points. Hughes chipped in seven kills for the Eagles.
It was more of the same two nights later against visiting Willits, easily defeating the Wolverines in three.
Bird led the net attack with 12 kills, while McKinney (7 kills, 8 service points) and Hughes (11 service points) also played well for the Eagles.
Cloverdale (10-2, 2-0) will try to keep the momentum rolling this week with scheduled matches at Fort Bragg on Sept. 17 (after press time), followed by a Thursday, Sept. 19 home clash with Clear Lake (5 p.m.).
