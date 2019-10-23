The Eagles continued an outstanding league volleyball campaign with a pair of recent wins, claiming Clear Lake and St. Helena as its latest victims.
At press time Cloverdale (10-2), (18-4) was preparing to host Lower Lake in the final league home match on Oct. 22 (Senior Night) before turning attention to the upcoming North Coast Section playoffs. The team will honor graduating seniors Tehya Bird, Lane Hughes and Maci Hernandez.
The Eagles are currently ranked No. 4 overall within NCS Division 5 and look like a good bet to land a decent seed when the postseason gets underway next month.
Eagles notch wins
Cloverdale opened a winning stretch with a road trip to Clear Lake on Oct. 15, turning back the Cardinals in four-sets; 27-25, 28-26, 23-25, 25-23.
The Eagles were back at it two nights later at St. Helena, outlasting the Saints in five grueling sets; 24-26, 21-25, 25-23, 25-21,15-12.
Cloverdale fought off serious challenges in each match, but had just enough firepower to pull off victories.
“Both matches were hard fought and good wins,” CHS coach Margaret Fitzgerald said.
Tehya Bird was the statistical leader in both outings, recording 23 kills against Clear Lake and 22 versus St. Helena. She also contributed 23 service points in the two matches. Other standout efforts in both matches came from Vivian McKinney (10, 19 kills), Maci Hernandez (18 service points, 16 kills, 12 blocks) and Lane Hughes (a total of 68 digs in two matches).
