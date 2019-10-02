Eagles eye battle with defending champion Kelseyville
The Cloverdale High School varsity volleyball team is off to their best league start in years, claiming St. Helena and Lower Lake as its latest victims.
The wins kept the Eagles tied for first place with Kelseyville atop the NCL1 standings at 6-0.
At press time the Eagles (14-2 overall) were preparing to host the Knights in a league showdown on Oct. 1.
Cloverdale opened its latest stretch in a Sept. 24 home clash with St. Helena, easily dispatching the Saints in straight sets, 25-12, 25-16, 25-11.
Pacing the attack were Tehya Bird (11 service points, 12 kills) and Lane Hughes (12 service points).
The ladies traveled to Lower Lake two nights later, turning back their hosts in three, 25-18, 25-18, 25-19.
Statistical leaders were Bird (11 service points, 25 kills) and Vivian McKinney (12 kills).
