More than 250 budding young wrestlers descended on the Cloverdale High School gymnasium on Feb. 29 for the second annual Iron Eagle Wrestling Tournament.
The all-day event featured kids from as far away as Eureka competing in several age groups and divisions, from five years old to high school. Some 30 medals were awarded to the top athletes in each division.
“The bond we have with all the schools is strong, so strong that coaches from different schools wrestled live after,” Cloverdale Wrestling Club officer and Tournament Director Mike Toninato said. “Most schools even helped clean up after word.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.