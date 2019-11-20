The Cloverdale Eagles cross country team raced at the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa on Nov. 13, turning in an outstanding collective effort.
The Lady Eagles fielded a full team, with most individual runners recording personal bests. Competing for Cloverdale were Paula Toledo (39:48, PR), Liliana Olivares (31:31, PR), Kayla Gallego (31:28, PR) and Miriam Pulido (24:42, 12th place out of 50).
The CHS varsity boys also ran well, with most getting personal bests to earn a third place team finish.
The boys were led by veteran standout Paden Collard, who captured first place in league in his final CMC meet, crossing the finish line in a fast 16:11.
Also competing for the Eagles were Joseph Faso (21:38), Finn Addison (21:23, PR), Cary Wen (20:45, PR), Sadrac Fernandez (20:34, PR), Connor Kalos (19:16, PR) and fourth place league finisher David Nuñes (17:01, PR).
The Eagles will now head to North Coast Section Championships on Nov. 23 in Hayward.
