Meet signals end of historic season for Cloverdale
The Cloverdale High School wrestling team capped an historic winter campaign in fitting style on Feb. 21, sending four athletes to the mat at the prestigious North Coast Section Championships.
Held at James Logan High School in Union City, the NCS meet was the final qualifier for the CIF State Championships in Bakersfield next weekend.
The objective for most NCS combatants was a top three finish in their weight class, good for advancement to the state meet.
Led by head coach Jacob Chinelli, the Eagles were represented by four wrestlers at the NCS tournament, an impressive number for a school fielding its first team in 20 years.
“We all learned a lot and grew together,” Chinelli reflected. “I’m proud of every one of our wrestlers and they’ve captured my respect. Can't wait for the next season already,” he added.
The list of NCS qualifiers included 106-pound freshman Ryan Moffett, who placed third in league. Moffett went 0-2 at NCS, finishing the season with an individual win-loss record of 14-23.
113-pound sophomore Kagen Jones placed third in league to earn his trip to NCS, turning in a strong showing at sections with a 2-2 record. Jones finished the season with an overall record of 28-16.
126-pound freshman Ayal Fichtelberg stamped his ticket to NCS with a third place league finish. Although he went 0-2 at the second tourney, he finished the season with an impressive record of 23-20.
220-pound sophomore Bryan Richards was a third-place league medalist and the final Cloverdale NCS representative, going 0-2 in the tournament. Richards finished the winter campaign with an overall record of 13-25.
Young program
Cloverdale began the 2019-20 season with 18 wrestlers, but 10 quit in the first couple of weeks.
Also turning in strong seasons for the Eagles were; 132-pound sophomore David Alvarez (17-21), 138-pound freshman Jose Alcantar (suffered broken arm), 180-pound freshman Abrielle Flick (1-2, suffered early season injury) and 285-pound sophomore PJ King (placed 6th at league tourney, 11-28 record).
