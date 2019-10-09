Team to host Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Oct. 10
The Eagles fell from the ranks of the league unbeaten in a titanic volleyball match with Kelseyville on Oct. 1, as the visiting Knights did just enough to pull out a win in a five-set barnburner; 25-23, 18-25, 28-26, 22-25, 9-15.
The loss, coupled with a win over Middletown two nights later, dropped Cloverdale into second place in the league standings at 7-1 and 15-3 overall.
While the loss to defending champion Kelseyville was disappointing, it may fuel the Eagles with added incentive for the rematch later this month.
“The girls left it all on the court with a tremendous team effort,” Cloverdale coach Margaret Fitzgerald said.
Senior outside hitter Tehya Bird continued her remarkable season, recording a team-high 33 kills, 10 service points and 4 blocks. Other standout efforts included Ahnna Randolph (30 assists, 14 service points, 4 blocks), Lane Hughes (7 kills, 7 service points, 18 digs), Vivian McKinney (8 kills) and defensive specialist Sadie Torinato (25 digs).
The ladies were back in the win column on Oct. 3 against Middletown, easily dispatching the Mustangs in straight sets; 25-18, 25-20, 25-18.
Statistical leaders for Cloverdale were Bird (18 kills, 17 digs), Maci Hernandez (8 kills, 4 blocks) and Brook Pope (6 kills).
The Eagles will resume league action on Oct. 8 (after press time) at Willits and return home to host Fort Bragg on Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Thursday, Oct. 10 (6 p.m.).
