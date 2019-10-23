The varsity football Eagles staged a Homecoming party with all the trimmings on Friday, Oct. 18, but visiting Clear Lake had other plans as the Cardinals came away with a 28-15 victory.
The setback was the fourth straight for the Eagles, dropping their league record to 1-4 and 2-6 on the season.
Next up for Cloverdale is a Friday, Oct. 25 road trip to St. Helena. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Always a dangerous team, the Saints (3-2, 6-2) are fresh off a 40-28 win over Fort Bragg on Oct. 18 and have also recorded league wins over Kelseyville and Clear Lake.
Things started well enough in Friday’s Homecoming tilt with Clear Lake, with the Eagles drawing first blood on a pass from quarterback Colby Furia to receiver Jesus Maciel to grab an 8-0 lead after one. The Cardinals fought back in the second, finding pay-dirt on a pair of big pass plays, the first an 80-yard bomb to take a 14-8 halftime advantage.
It was a lead Clear Lake would not relinquish, taking a 20-15 edge after three before icing it with a fourth quarter touchdown en route to a 28-15 win.
The Cloverdale JV squad recorded a 20-16 win over Clear Lake.
