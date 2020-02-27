Cloverdale ends resurgent campaign with 21-5 record
The varsity basketball Eagles suffered a disappointing finish to an outstanding high school campaign in the opening round of the North Coast Section Division 5 playoffs, as No. 5 seeded Cloverdale were upset by No. 12 visiting Redwood Christian, 52-51.
The Eagles ended a resurgent 2019-20 campaign with an overall record of 21-5.
“It was a disappointing loss for the team but they had a great season,” CHS veteran coach Pat Fitzgerald reflected. “This year’s team was a great group of young men with a will to win that was backed by hard work and teamwork. I really enjoyed this season as their coach and would like to thank the players for their dedication to our basketball program.”
The Eagles had high hopes when they took the court for the NCS home opener on Feb. 19, but the 12th seeded visitors had other plans.
The game was tight throughout, chalked with frequent lead changes and surges by both teams. Redwood Christian held a slim, 26-25 edge at the half, but Cloverdale reeled off a 14-10 run in the third quarter to re-take the lead at 39-36. The game hung in the balance until the final seconds but the Eagles would come up just short as Redwood Christian escaped with a 52-51 victory.
Sophomore Dylan Muller led the offense with 20 points, four rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. Also in the Eagle’s scoring column were Josh Lemley (13 points, 12 boards, 1 assist, 4 blocks), Andy Herrera (11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal) and Shayne Turner (7 points, 12 rebounds, 3 assists).
