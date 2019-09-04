Team hoping to rebound on Friday vs. Healdsburg
The varsity football Eagles completed the character-building phase of the fall campaign on Friday against visiting St. Vincent de Paul of Petaluma, falling to the Mustangs, 28-7.
The setback comes on the heels of a 55-0 loss to Piner in the season opener and dropped the Eagles to 0-2 on the year, while St. Vincent improved to 2-0.
The Mustangs used a balanced attack to churn up nearly 400 yards in total offense against the Eagles, effectively controlling the line of scrimmage and scoreboard.
The schedule figures to get much easier starting this Friday, Sept. 6 when Cloverdale plays host to Healdsburg. Game times at Allen Memorial Field for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
The Greyhounds (0-2) will enter Friday’s contest equally hungry for their first win, having been outscored by their first pair of opponents by a margin of 73-6, including a 27-0 loss to Justin Siena on Aug. 30.
Mustang lead stands up
Friday’s clash with St. Vincent was a reunion of sorts for Cloverdale head coach Greg Alexander and St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog. Both coached together at Casa Grande and remain close friends.
“Trent Herzog hired me for my first coaching job so I have a lot of respect for him and what they do over there,” Alexander said. “They line up in I formation and run power, counter and play-action. They’re very disciplined and play with a lot of energy.”
The Eagles dug themselves an early hole in this one, sporting the Mustangs a 14-0 lead after one. The Eagles found pay-dirt in the second quarter but the visitors matched Cloverdale’s touchdown with one of their own as St. Vincent led 21-7 at the half. The Mustangs would add an insurance score after intermission in powering to an eventual 28-7 win.
