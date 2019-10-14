Ladies in second place in NCL1; improve to 16-4
Eagles volleyball maintained a stranglehold on second place in the league title chase with an even split in pair of recent matches, pushing their NCL1 record to 8-2 and 16-4 on the season.
Cloverdale opened the stretch with an Oct. 8 visit to Willits, easily dispatching the Wolverines in straight sets; 25-23, 25-22 and 25-14.
Maci Hernandez led the way had 13 service points and four kills, while Tehya Bird chipped in nine kills and eight service points.
The Eagles celebrated Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Oct. 10 against visiting Fort Bragg, with the Timberwolves handing Cloverdale a rare loss in four games; 25-23, 13-25, 22-25, 20-25.
Stat leaders included Bird (21 kills), Hernandez (12 service points, 7 kills, 4 blocks) and Lane Hughes (13 service points, 6 kills).
The Eagles will travel to Clear Lake on Oct. 15 (after press time) and entertain Lower Lake on Thursday, Oct. 17. Both varsity matches start at 6 p.m
