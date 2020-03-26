A successful winter sports campaign was validated for some 21 Cloverdale High School athletes, garnering all NCL1 recognition in basketball, soccer and wrestling as voted on by coaches.
Girls basketball
Heading the list of all NCL1 honorees for the league and NCS champion Lady Eagles basketball team is senior center Tehya Bird, who was named the league’s Most Valuable Player for the second straight year. Joining her on the first team all NCL1 squad is senior guard Catherine Driver. Earning honorable mention distinction was junior forward Ahnna Randolph.
Boys basketball
Junior center Josh Lemley and sophomore guard Dylan Muller were each named to the first team NCL1 squad, while senior forward Shayne Turner earned NCL1 second team honors.
Girls soccer
Garnering all league honors for the Lady Eagles soccer team are first team honorees Grace Messenger, Maria Fernandez and Andrea Gonzales. Second team selections are Yunuen Sanchez and Morgan Sceales. Earning honorable mention recognition were Katelyn Wilson and Rowan Addison. In addition, Fernandez was voted the team MVP and Faith Holloman was the Rookie of the Year. Messenger set a new team record with 49 goals.
Boys soccer
The CHS boys soccer team was well represented in all NCL1 voting. Earning first team honors are Ivan Quezada and Emmanuel Gonzalez. Landing on the second team was Chris Lopez, while Johann Romero and Alexis Ceja were named to the honorable mention squad.
Boys wrestling
The CHS wrestling team completed its first season in two decades this year, with four athletes claiming top three league medals. Competing at the North Coast Section meet were 106-pound freshman Ryan Moffett, 113-pound sophomore Kagen Jones, 126-pound Ayal Fichtelberg and 220-pound sophomore Bryan Richards.
