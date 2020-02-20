The Cloverdale High School wrestling team will be represented by four athletes at the North Coast Section Championships on Feb. 21 and 22, each earning an NCS berth by virtue of a top three finish at the Coastal Mountain Conference meet last weekend.
Logging NCS qualifying performances were 106-pound freshman Ryan Moffett (3rd place), 115-pound sophomore Kagen Jones, 126-pound freshman Ayal Fichtelberg (3rd place) and 220-pound sophomore Bryan Richards (3rd place).
The NCS meet will be hosted by James Logan High School in Union City, an event that will feature many of the top wrestlers in the state.
The goal for most competing athletes will be a top three finish in their weight class, good for advancement to the California Interscholastic State Championships at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield on Feb. 28 and 29.
