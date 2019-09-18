The varsity football Eagles will be tanned, rested and ready when they visit Fort Bragg this Friday, Sept. 20 in the league opener. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 4:30 and 7 p.m.
The Eagles (1-2) are fresh off a bye last week and will benefit from an extra seven days to prepare for the Timberwolves, a team that traditionally gives them a battle each season.
“We’ll try to break some tendencies and focus on execution and technique,” CHS head coach Greg Alexander said of his team’s preparation this week.
The Eagles should take some momentum into the league opener, having rebounded from losses to Piner (55-0) and St. Vincent (28-7) with a 41-0 rout over Healdsburg on Sept. 6.
Team leaders through the first three games have been quarterback Colby Furia, running back Shayne Turner and receivers Logan Axell and Dylan Scaramella.
Defensively, leading tacklers have included Daniel Lopez, Anthonie Rebottaro, Leo Acevedo, Josh Lemley and Chuche Maciel.
“Our kids are starting to understand that it’s more about the process than the result,” Alexander noted. “If we work at the process, the results will show.”
The Wolverines (0-2) enter Friday’s game in search of their first season win after dropping their first two outings to McKinleyville (21-15) and Durham (32-12).
